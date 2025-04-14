Zimbabwe Set To Begin Making Solar Panels And Lithium Batteries
Zimbabwe may soon begin large-scale manufacturing of solar panels and lithium batteries, as the Government moves to capacitate local universities to collaborate with international companies in bringing expertise and technology into the country.
This development follows the Cabinet’s approval of a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to establish a Solar Technology Application Resource Centre (STAR-C) at Chinhoyi University of Technology.
Speaking at the recently concluded Sixth International Renewable Energy Conference and Expo, Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo said:
We are convinced that the future is here, because of the technology we have. We want to partner our universities, and this week, the Cabinet approved a project to partner with Chinhoyi University of Technology on solar energy, covering all aspects of solar innovation, research, training and potentially manufacturing our own solar panels and exploring battery options, given our lithium resources. We believe the opportunities are now available for everyone to participate.
Moyo said the country should focus on investing in renewable energy across all economic sectors and move away from the use of firewood as an energy source.
He also urged property owners, businesses, and homeowners generating solar energy to participate in net metering to help bridge the energy gap.