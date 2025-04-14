Zimbabwe Set To Begin Making Solar Panels And Lithium Batteries

3 days ago Mon, 14 Apr 2025 05:42:12 GMT

Zimbabwe may soon begin large-scale manufacturing of solar panels and lithium batteries, as the Government moves to capacitate local universities to collaborate with international companies in bringing expertise and technology into the country.

This development follows the Cabinet’s approval of a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to establish a Solar Technology Application Resource Centre (STAR-C) at Chinhoyi University of Technology.

Speaking at the recently concluded Sixth International Renewable Energy Conference and Expo, Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo said:

