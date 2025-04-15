18 People Killed By Wild Animals In First Quarter Of 2025 - ZimParks

The Authority has translocated 129 animals back into the protected areas and have eliminated 158.

We are also actively engaging in various community initiatives to ensure that those sharing boundaries with parks are aware of potential risks and are equipped with strategies to manage wildlife encounters effectively.

Farawo said the districts most affected by human-wildlife conflict include Binga, Hwange, Kariba, Chiredzi, Hurungwe, Nyaminyami, and Mbire, among others.

He added that ZimParks remains committed to promoting peaceful coexistence between people and wildlife, with teams working tirelessly to raise awareness about animal behavior and effective prevention strategies.

