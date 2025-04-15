18 People Killed By Wild Animals In First Quarter Of 2025 - ZimParks
The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has reported 18 deaths and 32 injuries resulting from human-wildlife conflict in the first quarter of 2025.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 15, ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said the authority received 579 cases of human-wildlife conflict during this period and responded to all of them. He added:
Communities around the country have lost at least 53 cattle and 85 goats, showing a significant increase from 18 and 21 respectively during the same period in 2024.Feedback
The Authority has translocated 129 animals back into the protected areas and have eliminated 158.
We are also actively engaging in various community initiatives to ensure that those sharing boundaries with parks are aware of potential risks and are equipped with strategies to manage wildlife encounters effectively.
Farawo said the districts most affected by human-wildlife conflict include Binga, Hwange, Kariba, Chiredzi, Hurungwe, Nyaminyami, and Mbire, among others.
He added that ZimParks remains committed to promoting peaceful coexistence between people and wildlife, with teams working tirelessly to raise awareness about animal behavior and effective prevention strategies.
