Fake And Expired Goods Flood Harare Downtown Tuckshops

An investigation by The Herald revealed that several stores were selling expired baby products such as powdered milk, porridge, diapers, and even medications.

In one instance, a tuckshop on Chinhoyi Street was openly selling a popular brand of infant formula that had expired in December 2023.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce recently reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy toward the sale of expired products. The ministry warned that businesses found violating these regulations could face stiff penalties, including fines, closure, or imprisonment.

In a statement, Secretary for Industry and Commerce Thomas Utete Wushe said the government is aware of the unscrupulous practices by some retailers selling counterfeit, underweight, and expired goods. Part of the statement reads:

It is against this background that the Ministry of Industry and Commerce requested the Consumer Protection Commission, which is a statutory body established through an Act of Parliament the Consumer Protection Act to intensify inspections so that all perpetrators are brought to book. In their operation, the Commission is working with other Government agencies such as Zimbabwe Republic Police, City Councils, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) among others as part of the work of the task force which was set up by Cabinet to deal with business malpractices. “In conducting their work, the Commission is guided by Section 10 of the CPA which prohibits suppliers of goods and services from selling or marketing goods or services to consumers unless they conform to mandatory safety and quality standards as prescribed by law. The operation is being done to protect consumers from being exposed to the health and safety effects resulting from the consumption of expired products. A task force has been established, comprising the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC), ZIMRA, police, immigration, the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) and city councils among others.

Wushe reported that 84 businesses have so far been prosecuted for selling expired goods and have been subjected to fines.

