Four Killed, Seven Injured In Toyota Wish Accident
Police have confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on April 14, 2025, at approximately 9:30 AM along the Masvingo–Mutare Road, near the 293-kilometre peg. The crash claimed the lives of four people and left seven others injured.
In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the accident involved a Toyota Wish vehicle carrying 11 passengers.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and overturned before landing back on its wheels.
The injured victims were transported to Masvingo Provincial Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the same hospital’s mortuary for post-mortem examinations.
The identities of the deceased have not yet been released, pending notification of their next of kin.