Four Killed, Seven Injured In Toyota Wish Accident

1 day ago Tue, 15 Apr 2025 08:08:43 GMT

Police have confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on April 14, 2025, at approximately 9:30 AM along the Masvingo–Mutare Road, near the 293-kilometre peg. The crash claimed the lives of four people and left seven others injured.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the accident involved a Toyota Wish vehicle carrying 11 passengers.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and overturned before landing back on its wheels.

