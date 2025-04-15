Polytechnic Student Arrested For Creating WhatsApp Group To Sell "Leaked" ZIMSEC Exam Papers

He allegedly claimed to have access to leaked ZIMSEC examination papers and invited students preparing for Ordinary and Advanced Level exams to join the group.

Prosecutor Nomsa Kangara, representing the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), told the court that Chiminya solicited payments from group members in exchange for access to the purported leaked exam papers. He directed payments to an Innbucks account registered under the name Admire Magaya, linked to mobile number 0784128996.

The alleged scam came to light after ZIMSEC received a tip-off and joined the WhatsApp group via an invite link. Upon investigation, officials discovered Chiminya’s involvement and reported the matter to the police.

Chiminya was arrested at his home in Kwekwe on April 12. During the arrest, police recovered an iPhone and two SIM cards—Econet lines 0787815406 and 0784128996—allegedly used in the operation. A Tecno Spark 9 phone containing a NetOne SIM card was also seized, along with the WhatsApp group as evidence.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Inspector Sizinkosi Ncube opposed bail, arguing that Chiminya’s actions had forced ZIMSEC to suspend the printing of examination papers to allow police to trace the source of the potential leak.

He also noted that Chiminya refused to unlock his phone for over six hours, suggesting a high likelihood of absconding and interference with investigations.

The court reserved its bail ruling until Thursday after hearing submissions from both the State and the defence.

The prosecution stated that Chiminya’s actions had caused serious reputational damage to ZIMSEC and disrupted its examination administration processes.

More: The Herald

