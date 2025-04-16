Pindula|Search Pindula
American Pastor Taken At Gunpoint During Church Service In South Africa Rescued By Hawks

20 hours agoWed, 16 Apr 2025 08:49:00 GMT
American Pastor Taken At Gunpoint During Church Service In South Africa Rescued By Hawks

Josh Sullivan, an American pastor who was kidnapped by armed robbers during a church service in Motherwell, Eastern Cape, South Africa, on Thursday last week, has been rescued.

According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, 45-year-old Sullivan was found at a safe house in KwaMagxaki, Gqeberha, on Tuesday night.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said the rescue was the result of an intelligence-driven operation carried out on Tuesday. Said Fumba:

As officers approached the house, they observed a vehicle on the premises. The suspects inside the vehicle upon seeing law enforcement allegedly attempted to flee and opened fire on the team.

Fumba said officers returned fire, killing three suspects. The victim was found inside the vehicle used by the attackers during the confrontation.

He added that miraculously unharmed, the pastor was assessed by medical personnel at the scene and is currently in excellent condition.

More: IOL

PastorHawksKidnappingsAmerican PastorJosh SullivanSouth Africa Kidnappings

