American Pastor Taken At Gunpoint During Church Service In South Africa Rescued By Hawks

20 hours ago Wed, 16 Apr 2025 08:49:00 GMT

Josh Sullivan, an American pastor who was kidnapped by armed robbers during a church service in Motherwell, Eastern Cape, South Africa, on Thursday last week, has been rescued.

According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, 45-year-old Sullivan was found at a safe house in KwaMagxaki, Gqeberha, on Tuesday night.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said the rescue was the result of an intelligence-driven operation carried out on Tuesday. Said Fumba:

