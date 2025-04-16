Government Extends Duty-Free Bus Import Window

1 day ago Wed, 16 Apr 2025 05:15:07 GMT

The government has extended the duty-free import privilege for public service buses until the end of April 2025. Originally set to expire on February 14, the initiative allows buses to be imported without paying duties.

This policy is meant to transform the transport sector by promoting a conventional, affordable, and reliable public transportation system.

The extension was announced by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, Mthuli Ncube, through a Statutory Instrument published in an Extraordinary Government Gazette this week. Reads the notice:

Feedback