Government Extends Duty-Free Bus Import Window
The government has extended the duty-free import privilege for public service buses until the end of April 2025. Originally set to expire on February 14, the initiative allows buses to be imported without paying duties.
This policy is meant to transform the transport sector by promoting a conventional, affordable, and reliable public transportation system.
The extension was announced by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, Mthuli Ncube, through a Statutory Instrument published in an Extraordinary Government Gazette this week. Reads the notice:
The Customs and Excise (Suspension) Regulations, 2003, published in Statutory Instrument 257 of 2003, are amended in section 9HH by the deletion of the words “14th February, 2025” and the substitution of “30th April, 2025.
The government initially granted bus operators a one-year duty-free grace period, during which over 1,500 buses were imported.