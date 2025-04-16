Headmaster Steals 77 Candidates' US$1,745 ZIMSEC Examination Fees
The head of Dombojena Primary School in Shurugwi has been arrested for allegedly misappropriating over US$1,700 in examination fees meant for the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC).
The suspect, Emmanuel Hove (52), appeared before Shurugwi magistrate Patricia Gwetsai facing one count of fraud.
Hove was granted bail of US$100 under the conditions that he does not interfere with State witnesses, reports to the Shurugwi Police Station every Friday, and continues residing at his homestead under Chief Nhema.
Representing the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Kwanele Njini alleged that Hove misused examination fees totalling US$1,745, which had been collected from 77 candidates intending to sit for the November ZIMSEC examinations.
As Dombojena Primary School is not an approved examination centre, Hove was responsible for registering the pupils at Railway Block Primary School, also located in Shurugwi.
The alleged fraud came to light when Dombojena’s deputy head, Kundai Pedzi, visited Railway Block Primary School and discovered that the registration fees for the 77 pupils had not been processed.
A police report was filed, leading to Hove’s arrest.
More: The Herald