Headmaster Steals 77 Candidates' US$1,745 ZIMSEC Examination Fees

13 hours ago Wed, 16 Apr 2025 16:04:41 GMT

The head of Dombojena Primary School in Shurugwi has been arrested for allegedly misappropriating over US$1,700 in examination fees meant for the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC).

The suspect, Emmanuel Hove (52), appeared before Shurugwi magistrate Patricia Gwetsai facing one count of fraud.

Hove was granted bail of US$100 under the conditions that he does not interfere with State witnesses, reports to the Shurugwi Police Station every Friday, and continues residing at his homestead under Chief Nhema.

Feedback