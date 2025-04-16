Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeCrime and Courts

Headmaster Steals 77 Candidates' US$1,745 ZIMSEC Examination Fees

13 hours agoWed, 16 Apr 2025 16:04:41 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Headmaster Steals 77 Candidates' US$1,745 ZIMSEC Examination Fees

The head of Dombojena Primary School in Shurugwi has been arrested for allegedly misappropriating over US$1,700 in examination fees meant for the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC).

The suspect, Emmanuel Hove (52), appeared before Shurugwi magistrate Patricia Gwetsai facing one count of fraud.

Hove was granted bail of US$100 under the conditions that he does not interfere with State witnesses, reports to the Shurugwi Police Station every Friday, and continues residing at his homestead under Chief Nhema.

Representing the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Kwanele Njini alleged that Hove misused examination fees totalling US$1,745, which had been collected from 77 candidates intending to sit for the November ZIMSEC examinations.

As Dombojena Primary School is not an approved examination centre, Hove was responsible for registering the pupils at Railway Block Primary School, also located in Shurugwi.

Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel
wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b

 

The alleged fraud came to light when Dombojena’s deputy head, Kundai Pedzi, visited Railway Block Primary School and discovered that the registration fees for the 77 pupils had not been processed.

A police report was filed, leading to Hove’s arrest.

More: The Herald

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

HeadmasterSchool HeadDombojena Primary School

11 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback