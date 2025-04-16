NRZ Coal Train To Zambia Goes Up In Flames Near Hwange
A National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) train transporting coal to Zambia caught fire on Monday, 14 April, after its locomotive fuel tanks exploded.
In a statement, NRZ confirmed that the incident occurred between Kalala and Matetsi sidings in the Hwange District of Matabeleland North Province. Reads the statement:
A National Railways of Zimbabwe locomotive suffered some damages after it caught fire this afternoon while transporting export coal to Zambia. Our crews managed to escape unhurt.Feedback
The incident took place between Kalala and Matetsi sidings when the locomotive’s fuel tanks exploded. The load was not affected.
A rescue train with crews was quickly sent to the site and they managed to extinguish the fire.
Investigators are already underway to establish the cause of the fire and the amount of damage to the locomotive.
