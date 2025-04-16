Stanbic Bank Drives Healthcare Sustainability Through International Partnerships

The stakeholders converged over a cocktail in Harare, themed “Strengthening Zimbabwe’s Healthcare: Financing Growth and Empowering Communities.”

Head of Business and Commercial Banking at Stanbic Bank, Patson Mahatchi, told participants that the importance of a well-functioning health delivery system can never be over emphasised hence the institution has an unwavering commitment to play a pivotal role in championing this cause.

Mahatchi said the theme of the event summed up Stanbic Bank’s commitment adding that it was all encompassing, touching on the need to improve healthcare delivery, facilitating growth for service providers, while ensuring a healthy and empowered populace.

He said the healthcare cocktail was not just a celebration of what has been achieved, but —is a bold statement about Stanbic Bank’s future-facing approach to national development.

Mahatchi said by combining smart financing solutions, strategic partnerships, and a deep understanding of sector needs, Stanbic Bank continues to play a transformative role in empowering communities and industries across Zimbabwe.

“Stanbic Bank has an unwavering commitment to prop up the welfare of Zimbabwean businesses and the people in general underpinned by our core philosophy that ‘Zimbabwe is our home, we drive her growth’. This philosophy drives us to offer funding to the health sector cognisant of the fact that this will enable it to deliver health solutions to the population,” said Mahatchi.

Stanbic Bank Executive Director, Betty Murambadoro said the health sector is one of the leading financial services institution’s priority areas adding that the Standard Bank Group Subsidiary is a true growth partner for the health sector ecosystem with a commitment to facilitate the scaling up of operations and modernising equipment among others.

“Stanbic Bank has recognised that a modern, efficient and accessible healthcare sector is not only essential for improving the lives of Zimbabweans but also fundamental to the country’s broader economic growth. As such, the bank has positioned healthcare as one of its strategic focus sectors,” said Murambadoro.

She said apart from direct financing, Stanbic Bank has well thought out Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives aligned to the health sector which include direct financing for health institutions.

Murambadoro encouraged players in the health delivery sector to take advantage of the planned health sector trade mission to China around the second half of this year.

The trip is being organised in collaboration with Zhejiang International Trading Supply Chain Co. Ltd, commonly known as (Guomao), a leading foreign trade enterprise based in Yiwu, with an annual export of more than US$500 million.

“Guomao is Stanbic Bank’s trusted import partner, and this allows Zimbabwean healthcare players a fully immersive experience in China’s advanced medical manufacturing landscape. Participants in the trade mission will have the opportunity to visit leading Chinese hospitals, medical equipment manufacturers, and technology hubs; interact directly with suppliers of quality and affordable healthcare solutions; and build partnerships that can help modernise Zimbabwe’s healthcare infrastructure,” Murambadoro said.

She said Stanbic will use its partnership with Guomao to coordinate the itinerary and logistics to ensure maximum value from the mission.

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe is a wholly owned subsidiary of Standard Bank Group (South Africa), which has the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)—the world’s largest bank—as its largest shareholder.

Murambadoro said Stanbic Bank leverages on this powerful network to access unmatched capabilities to facilitate Africa-China trade, especially in sectors as critical as healthcare.

Zhejiang International Trading Supply Chain Co. Ltd, Africa Director, Becky Wang said the company is committed to providing quality products at affordable prices.

“Over the past 21 years, we have been engaged in African trade, serving the needs of African customers in the process of industrialization, agricultural modernization, infrastructure construction and medical upgrading. We have delivered products such as production and processing equipment, construction machinery, automobiles and medical equipment made in China to Africa and provided after-sales service support,” said Wang.

In a speech read on his behalf the Ministry of Health and Child Care Deputy Minister, Hon Sleiman Kwidini challenged health sector players to take advantage of existing gaps in the sector to contribute to an improved health delivery system.

He also placed emphasis on the government’s commitment to accelerate delivery of the national health strategy and universal health coverage.

The importance of public-private partnerships was also highlighted, and the ministry stands ready to partner with the private sector to enhance the health sector.

Tags

Leave a Comment