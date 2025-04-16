Taxi Driver Shot Dead By Armed "Passengers" In Penhalonga

While en route, and upon reaching Nyahunga Bridge, one of the suspects allegedly retrieved a firearm from a sack and pointed it at Murimbechi, who was driving the vehicle, ordering him to stop.

Once the vehicle came to a halt, the suspects forced both Murimbechi and Mazura to lie on the ground and demanded they hand over all their valuables. Said Chinyoka:

When Murimbechi was asked to stop the car at gun point he complied. The trio ordered them to lie on the ground and asked them to surrender their belongings. Murimbechi handed over an undisclosed amount of money and his cellphone. After that, they were ordered to get back in the car and one of the suspects then drove the vehicle.

The suspects reportedly drove the vehicle onto a dusty road leading to Mutare Board and Paper Mills for about 400 metres.

Upon reaching the Drenan turn-off, they were once again ordered to exit the vehicle. Said Chinyoka:

At a spot nearthe Drenan turn-off, the accused stopped the car and ordered Mazura and Murimbechi to get out and lie on the ground. While Mazura complied, Murimbechi remained seated. In a savage act, one of the accused shot Murimbechi several times on the stomach. The suspects quickly fled the scene with the Honda Fit (AFF 7694) towards an unknown direction.

Murimbechi was bleeding from the stomach. Mazura ran toward Mutare Board and Paper Mills to seek help, but by the time he returned, Murimbechi had died. The body was taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

