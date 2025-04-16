ZACC Arrests Former Harare Mayor, Town Clerk Over US$20 Million Land Deal

23 hours ago Wed, 16 Apr 2025 06:49:39 GMT

Former Harare Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni and former acting Town Clerk Josephine Ncube have been arrested on charges of criminal abuse of duty, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) confirmed on Tuesday night.

The charges stem from allegations that the two unlawfully amended a land development agreement between the City of Harare and Shelter Zimbabwe, resulting in an estimated US$20 million revenue loss for the local authority.

According to ZACC, the original agreement, signed in 2013, involved the development of 1,500 residential stands on 657 hectares of land in Tafara and Mabvuku.

