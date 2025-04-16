Zimbabwean Man Killed By Ugandan In Brutal Ford Ranger Attack In South Africa

For now I am giving the family legal support. At the same time, we were encouraging the Zimbabwean community in Joburg to raise funeral money through contributions. The funeral contributions are coming from the Zimbabwean community.

Munetsi confirmed that Mahamba’s body has already been repatriated to Zimbabwe for burial.

Mahamba was allegedly murdered by a Ugandan man, who has two children with Ntombi, a South African woman who was reportedly romantically involved with both men at the same time.

Ntombi was allegedly in a relationship with Mahamba while living with her other partner, the Ugandan man.

The tragic incident occurred on April 5, 2025, in Rivonia, Sandton, and escalated into a violent confrontation that ended with Mahamba being run over multiple times by a Ford Ranger bakkie, resulting in his death at the scene.

On his Facebook page, which has over 144,000 followers, Munetsi hosted a live conversation with Ntombi to discuss the events surrounding the tragedy. She said:

I agree that I once dated Emmanuel in January, and we broke up in February. Yes, we were in a relationship. We broke up because some Ugandans recorded a video of me when I was with the guy (Emmanuel). My baby daddy is a Ugandan. So I broke up with Emmanuel for my safety, for my kids and also for the sake of Emmanuel. I stopped talking to Emmanuel.

Ntombi said that on the fateful day, Emmanuel and some Ugandan men, who lived in the same house with him, came to her workplace.

Her children’s father was already at the business premises, where motorcycle parts are sold. She said: Later on, I heard some noise, people fighting. When I went outside, I asked Emmanuel what he was doing, but he did not even respond to me; he only looked at me. He was holding a stone, and he threw it away. He picked it again and hit the vehicle’s (wind) screen. That is when my baby daddy got angry, went to Emmanuel and beat him.

Recalling how she fell in love with the late Mahamba, Ntombi said she met him in Rivonia, Sandton, where he frequently visited the shop where she works to buy motorbike parts.

She explained that when she met Emmanuel earlier this year, she was still in a relationship with the Ugandan man, although their relationship was going through “difficulties.”

At the time, Ntombi was living with the Ugandan man while she began dating Emmanuel.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that officers received a complaint about the incident.

Upon arrival at the scene, they found a man lying on the side of the road with severe injuries across his body. Said Nevhuhulwi:

The paramedics declared him dead on the scene. According to information at hand, the victim reportedly argued with the shop owner and allegedly hit the shop owner’s vehicle with a brick, breaking the windscreen. The shop owner reportedly came out and drove over his body several times before fleeing the scene.

