ZRP 2025 General Duty Constable Recruitment Now Underway

Interested individuals must be physically and mentally fit. Male applicants must weigh no less than 59 kilogrammes, while female applicants must have a minimum height of 1.62 metres (measured barefoot) and meet the required weight standards. All candidates must be prepared to complete a 5 km road run—within 20 minutes for males and 25 minutes for females.

Prospective applicants are required to submit handwritten application letters of approximately 450 to 500 words. The letter must include contact details, a copy of the national identity document, and the names of two responsible referees. These should be delivered in person to the Officer in Charge of the nearest Police Station no later than 29th April 2025. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be informed of the dates for interviews.

In addition to a competitive salary, the Zimbabwe Republic Police offers a comprehensive package which includes free uniforms, medical and dental benefits, housing and transport allowances, generous leave conditions, and opportunities for academic and professional development.

Members of the public are strongly warned against fraudulent recruitment practices. Anyone found engaging in such activities will face legal consequences. The only person authorised to handle recruitment matters is Superintendent A. Badza, who can be contacted on 0712 806 329 or on landlines (0242) 701164 or 701932.

For accurate and up-to-date information, applicants are encouraged to contact the designated officer using the numbers provided above.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police does not use third parties in the recruitment process and does not charge any fees.

