ZRP Commissioner-General's Statement Ahead Of Independence Day And Easter Holidays | Full Text

As a result, no pirate taxis or buses with no permits will be allowed to pass through Police checkpoints and roadblocks. Police officers on deployment will impound all unroadworthy and unregistered vehicles and arrest any driver found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

Crime and traffic awareness campaigns, patrols, stop and search operations shall be carried out to combat armed robbery, murder, rape, stock theft, drug and substance abuse cases.

As school children undertake their social activities during this holiday, parents should guide and properly monitor them to curb cases of drug and substance abuse.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police’s currently blitz on drug barons, suppliers and users will particularly be maintained. This will involve drug members of the public to provide information on drug bases and dealers to the nearest Police Station.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police will also ensure that liquor outlets operate in terms of the Liquor Act Chapter 14:12. To this end, all unlicensed liquor outlets and shebeens will be closed while the operators will be arrested for the law to take its course. Licensed liquor outlets should stick to stipulated operating times.

In order to minimize chances of robbery cases, the public is again advised not to carry large sums of money at home or business premises. Complainants are reminded not to share information on financial transactions or status with each and every employee. This will assist to curtail the leakage of information to criminals.

In this regard, the public should feel free to report any criminal activities at any nearest Police Station or contact the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp number, 0712 800 197.

Finally, may I take this opportunity to wish all Zimbabweans and our esteemed visitors a blessed, crime and accident-free 2025 Easter and Independence Holidays.

S. MUTAMBA

Commissioner General of Police

Police General Headquarters

HARARE

