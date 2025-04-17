15-Year-Old Girl Denied Liver Transplant In South Africa Because She’s Zimbabwean

In an affidavit, Vanessa’s father, Vuyelwa Ncube, said doctors treating his daughter diagnosed her with autoimmune hepatitis, which has progressed to liver cirrhosis.

Ncube said his daughter urgently requires a liver transplant to survive.

The family was informed that Vanessa could receive a liver either from a deceased donor, if consent was given for medical use, or a portion of a liver from a living donor, typically a family member.

However, South African doctors told Ncube that there is a national priority list for organ recipients, and Zimbabwean nationals are not eligible to receive organs from deceased South African donors.

To be included on that list, Vanessa’s father would need a valid visa or work permit.

Ncube will argue before the High Court—during an urgent hearing expected within days—that he has applied for an extension of his expired work permit and is currently awaiting the outcome.

He will also contend that his immigration status does not absolve the hospital of its obligation to preserve life.

The family’s lawyer, Advocate Simba Chitando, told ZimLive that Vanessa’s case is “extremely urgent because it is a life-saving procedure, but it is also one of the most cruel, inhuman, and blatantly xenophobic acts perpetuated by the state against a child.” He added:

It is symbolic of the fact that South Africa has lost its moral, legal, and pan-African compass. My clients remain defiant under the circumstances, and the legal team I’m leading will do everything in our power to save this beautiful Zimbabwean girl’s life.

Chitando said that following the filing of the court application, Charlotte Maxeke Hospital discharged Vanessa in what he described as a vindictive move.

