Controversial Preacher Talent Chiwenga Says "Shonas Are Cowards"

The reason why Zanu PF has stayed this long in power, it is because they elbowed the Ndebeles out of the structures of governance and tried to control the population of the Ndebeles that they should not increase.

The Gukurahundi genocide was strategic. They wanted to reduce the number of men who could give birth to children. They wanted to control the population growth of the Ndebeles. Because Mugabe and his cronies knew that Shonas are cowards, then the Ndebeles are warriors.

Gukurahundi refers to a series of violent political events that took place in Zimbabwe between 1983 and 1987, primarily in the Matabeleland and Midlands regions.

The term “Gukurahundi” is derived from a Shona word meaning “the early rain that washes away the chaff before the spring rains,” symbolising the violent purge that took place during this period.

Chiwenga asserted that the Shona people are cowards, and it is this perceived cowardice that has allowed ZANU PF to maintain its hold on power for the past 45 years. He said:

If we take the Ndebeles from Bulawayo, put them in Harare, take the Shonas in Harare, put them in Bulawayo. It won’t take three years. Zanu PF will be out of power in terms of the population. If we had the same number of Ndebeles as the Shonas in Harare, it wouldn’t take three years to remove Zanu PF. Shonas are cowards. This is why we didn’t fight the British colonial rule. We joined the Ndebeles. Yes. It’s the Ndebeles who resisted the white men.

To support his claim that the Shonas are cowards and the Ndebeles are “brave,” Chiwenga pointed to the First Chimurenga of 1896/97, where the Ndebeles led an uprising against British colonial rule before the Shona later joined the struggle. He said:

You don’t know your history, go and find out. Ask them who was in the Anglo-Ndebele war. Who started the First Chimurenga? It’s not the Shonas. It’s not Zanu. They were lying to us. History is there. Some of us, we read. And so we know what is true and what is not true. The point is, Andrew Wutaunashe is a fool.

Tags

Leave a Comment