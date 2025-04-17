Government Repeals Law Tying Prices To Official Exchange Rate

7 minutes ago Thu, 17 Apr 2025 06:48:05 GMT

The Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Mthuli Ncube, has repealed the law that previously restricted businesses to using the official exchange rate when pricing goods and services.

Statutory Instrument 81A of 2024 had imposed restrictive foreign exchange pricing requirements on formal businesses, compelling them to use the official exchange rate and putting them at a disadvantage compared to informal operators.

The repealed law, enacted in May 2004, prohibited businesses from pricing their products using exchange rates higher than the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s average interbank foreign currency selling rate.

Feedback