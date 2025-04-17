Harare Man Jailed For Serving Brother’s Community Service Sentence

35 minutes ago Thu, 17 Apr 2025 14:59:27 GMT

A 31-year-old man from Dzivaresekwa, Harare, has been sentenced to 15 months in prison after impersonating his brother to serve a court-ordered community service sentence on his behalf.

Tinashe Kaseva appeared at Dzivaresekwa Police Station in March 2025, identifying himself as his brother, Wilbert Kaseva, who had been ordered by the court to complete 210 hours of community service for a separate offence.

Using Wilbert’s national ID, Tinashe was able to begin serving the community service. The matter came to light in April when police followed up on an unrelated fraud case involving Wilbert.

