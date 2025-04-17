Hardrock Appoints Luke Masomere As Technical Director
Luke Masomere has been appointed technical director of Central Region Soccer League Division One side Hardrock, just days after his dismissal from Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) club Triangle United.
In a statement, Hardrock Media Liaison Officer Garrick Matava confirmed the appointment, citing the need for strong leadership and effective crisis management during the club’s debut campaign in Division One. Said Matava:
Hard Rock Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Luke "Vahombe" Masomere as Technical Director, effective immediately.
Masomere brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, with an impressive track record.
As the Technical Director, he will be heading up the technical department and will oversee the preparation, development, and delivery.
Masomere said he felt honoured by the appointment and pledged to meet the targets set by the club.
His move to Hardrock comes shortly after his dismissal from Triangle FC, following a poor start to the PSL season in which he secured just one point from six matches, leaving the team at the bottom of the table.
