Hardrock Appoints Luke Masomere As Technical Director

Masomere brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, with an impressive track record.

As the Technical Director, he will be heading up the technical department and will oversee the preparation, development, and delivery.

Masomere said he felt honoured by the appointment and pledged to meet the targets set by the club.

His move to Hardrock comes shortly after his dismissal from Triangle FC, following a poor start to the PSL season in which he secured just one point from six matches, leaving the team at the bottom of the table.

