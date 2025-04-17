HCCL Bans Haulage Trucks To Curb Pollution in Hwange

The pollution has been linked to a rise in respiratory illnesses, particularly among children.

In a statement, HCCL Production Manager Benedict Jirah said the decision is aligned with the company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework. Said Jira:

We wish to inform you that, effective 30 April 2025, the use of Old Bulawayo Road and Black Road by haulage trucks for the supply and transportation of bulk goods is strictly prohibited.

The directive is supported by Statutory Instrument 134 of 2019, which gives legal backing to efforts aimed at reducing environmental and social damage caused by industrial activities.

Heavy truck traffic has caused serious air pollution and raised dust levels, which are affecting people’s health.

It has also damaged roads, increased maintenance costs, and disrupted daily life for residents due to noise, dust, and congestion.

To keep coal and other materials moving, a new alternative route has been identified.

Jirah called on other companies in Hwange to help by providing resources to build and maintain the new road.

