Lupane Man Murders Ex-Wife Over Infidelity

34 minutes ago Thu, 17 Apr 2025 11:41:55 GMT

Police in Lupane have arrested a 31-year-old man, Prudence Nyoni, in connection with a murder that took place on April 15, 2025, at Jibajiba Village in Mabhikwa.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Nyoni fatally struck his ex-wife, 20-year-old Silithemba Moyo, following an argument over alleged infidelity.

In a separate incident, police in Chimanimani are investigating a murder that occurred on April 14, 2025, at Mheuka Village.

