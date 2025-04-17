Lupane Man Murders Ex-Wife Over Infidelity
Police in Lupane have arrested a 31-year-old man, Prudence Nyoni, in connection with a murder that took place on April 15, 2025, at Jibajiba Village in Mabhikwa.
According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Nyoni fatally struck his ex-wife, 20-year-old Silithemba Moyo, following an argument over alleged infidelity.
In a separate incident, police in Chimanimani are investigating a murder that occurred on April 14, 2025, at Mheuka Village.
The suspect, Learnmore Muyambo, allegedly assaulted 49-year-old Phineas Mutambadzure with switches multiple times during a dispute. The victim died upon admission to a local mission hospital.
Muyambo is currently on the run, and police are appealing to anyone with information about his whereabouts to report to the nearest police station.