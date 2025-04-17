Pindula|Search Pindula
Lupane Man Murders Ex-Wife Over Infidelity

34 minutes agoThu, 17 Apr 2025 11:41:55 GMT
Lupane Man Murders Ex-Wife Over Infidelity

Police in Lupane have arrested a 31-year-old man, Prudence Nyoni, in connection with a murder that took place on April 15, 2025, at Jibajiba Village in Mabhikwa.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Nyoni fatally struck his ex-wife, 20-year-old Silithemba Moyo, following an argument over alleged infidelity.

In a separate incident, police in Chimanimani are investigating a murder that occurred on April 14, 2025, at Mheuka Village.

The suspect, Learnmore Muyambo, allegedly assaulted 49-year-old Phineas Mutambadzure with switches multiple times during a dispute. The victim died upon admission to a local mission hospital.

Muyambo is currently on the run, and police are appealing to anyone with information about his whereabouts to report to the nearest police station.

Tags

MurderInfidelityCrimes of Passion

