Major Shake-Up Looms As Harare Inquiry Report Finalised

6 minutes ago Thu, 17 Apr 2025 12:10:20 GMT

The Harare Commission of Inquiry, established by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in May 2024 to investigate governance issues within the Harare City Council, is reportedly finalising its findings.

The report is expected to be submitted to the President in the coming days, potentially paving the way for mass suspensions, arrests, and a complete overhaul of the council.

Chaired by retired Justice Maphios Cheda, the commission was mandated to examine various aspects of the council’s operations since 2017.

Feedback