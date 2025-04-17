Major Shake-Up Looms As Harare Inquiry Report Finalised
The Harare Commission of Inquiry, established by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in May 2024 to investigate governance issues within the Harare City Council, is reportedly finalising its findings.
The report is expected to be submitted to the President in the coming days, potentially paving the way for mass suspensions, arrests, and a complete overhaul of the council.
Chaired by retired Justice Maphios Cheda, the commission was mandated to examine various aspects of the council’s operations since 2017.
It was established under Proclamation 2 and gazetted as Statutory Instrument 91 of 2024.
According to Business Times, sources say the long-awaited report exposes widespread corruption involving councillors and senior officials, linked to multi-million-dollar scandals that have severely affected the city’s operations. Said a source:
It’s dusted and done—just waiting to be presented. A lot of officials were red-flagged.
The commission uncovered serious issues, including financial mismanagement, corruption, and irregularities within housing cooperatives and council operations.
For instance, it found that Harare councillors allocated over 5,000 illegal plots ahead of the 2023 elections, while senior officials were receiving excessively high salaries.
The inquiry also revealed that Harare Quarry had not declared its revenue since 2018, with millions of dollars reportedly embezzled.