Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeGeneral

Major Shake-Up Looms As Harare Inquiry Report Finalised

6 minutes agoThu, 17 Apr 2025 12:10:20 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Major Shake-Up Looms As Harare Inquiry Report Finalised

The Harare Commission of Inquiry, established by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in May 2024 to investigate governance issues within the Harare City Council, is reportedly finalising its findings.

The report is expected to be submitted to the President in the coming days, potentially paving the way for mass suspensions, arrests, and a complete overhaul of the council.

Chaired by retired Justice Maphios Cheda, the commission was mandated to examine various aspects of the council’s operations since 2017.

It was established under Proclamation 2 and gazetted as Statutory Instrument 91 of 2024.

According to Business Times, sources say the long-awaited report exposes widespread corruption involving councillors and senior officials, linked to multi-million-dollar scandals that have severely affected the city’s operations. Said a source:

Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel
wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b

 

It’s dusted and done—just waiting to be presented. A lot of officials were red-flagged.

The commission uncovered serious issues, including financial mismanagement, corruption, and irregularities within housing cooperatives and council operations.

For instance, it found that Harare councillors allocated over 5,000 illegal plots ahead of the 2023 elections, while senior officials were receiving excessively high salaries.

The inquiry also revealed that Harare Quarry had not declared its revenue since 2018, with millions of dollars reportedly embezzled.

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Commission of Inquiry

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback