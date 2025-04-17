Manica Diamonds’ Away Form Now A Mental Hurdle, Says Tapera

However, at their home ground, Sakubva Stadium, Manica Diamonds have maintained a perfect record, registering wins against Yadah, ZPC Kariba, and Dynamos.

When asked whether the team’s poor away form might be turning into a psychological barrier, Tapera responded:

Maybe, especially after what happened today (against Simba Bhora). In the first 20 minutes we were so much organised, we played excellently well. But when we started the second half, we just collapsed. They scored two identical goals, from crosses on the right. Those are mistakes that we can take home and sit down and say, what should we do? We have not lost as Manica Diamonds by more than two goals ever since we joined the club. This is our first heavy loss and it’s hard to take. We take it as a lesson as we go forward, we will sit down and reorganise ourselves. We play better at home, maybe that’s because of the confidence that the players have. But like I said, the first 20 minutes, if we had carried that right through the match, we could probably have beaten Simba Bhora.

Manica Diamonds’ next two matches are at home, against TelOne on Sunday and Chicken Inn on matchday eight.

They will then travel to face MWOS before hosting Kwekwe United—fixtures that, on paper, appear winnable.

The title-chasing Mutare-based side currently sits in sixth place with 10 points, four behind log leaders MWOS after six rounds of matches.

