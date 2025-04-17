Mines Ministry To Assess Deka River Pollution

34 minutes ago Thu, 17 Apr 2025 10:21:23 GMT

Officials from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development will visit the Deka River in Matabeleland North to check how badly it has been polluted.

The Deka River, which flows into the Zambezi River, is heavily polluted with metals and industrial waste from coal mining and power companies, both local and foreign.

This pollution is putting the health of nearby villagers, their animals, and even wildlife at risk.

