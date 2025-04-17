Ministers Mhona And Kazembe Call For Responsible Driving During Easter

Road safety has a paramount focus during this period with more people traveling to various holiday destinations to commemorate and celebrate their families.

Motorists are encouraged to make their holiday journeys safer and smarter by preparing well and making the right choices. This is a special time for our nation, and no holidays should be marred by road traffic accidents.

Government would also like to appeal to operators of public service vehicles and private vehicles to exercise caution and ensure that they do not overwork themselves or their vehicles, thus preventing drivers from becoming fatigued.

Drivers should also be reminded that speeding is one of the major causes of fatal road crashes. It is imperative that all drivers adhere to the speed limits as published in the Highway Code.

In conclusion, the government shall ensure that all road safety measures are in place and that law enforcement agencies will be on high alert to monitor compliance with traffic regulations during this festive season.

Tags

Leave a Comment