ZANU PF's Commissar Says Geza Never Fought At War Front, But Lived In Luxury In Romania After Claiming He Was Mugabe's Son

What has raised eyebrows is that these allegations have only surfaced now, after Geza’s fallout with the ruling party.

In a video shared by ZANU PF on social media, Machacha, while addressing party members at an undisclosed location, revealed that he is related to Geza. He said:

I acknowledge that Geza is my uncle. You heard him rant that l am his nephew, yes, it’s true. I am not speaking of a person that l am not familiar with. We were together at Chimoio during the war.

Machacha claimed that Geza never spent a single day at Chimoio Camp, instead focusing on stealing from the logistics warehouse and reselling goods to villagers from nearby settlements. He said:

There was a big hall which served as a logistics warehouse where clothes for guerilla fighters were stored. Bombshell would go there and steal jeans and shirts, which he would go and sell in the villages or exchange for beer or cigarettes. He literally never spent a single day in camp. Each morning, he would go around villages and get chicken, beer cigarettes and Saraveji.

Machacha also claimed that after being caught stealing, Geza would receive corporal punishment, including flogging on the buttocks by security details at the camp, yet he remained unrepentant.

Machacha also alleged that when Geza was sent to Romania for military training, he falsely told Romanian authorities that he was the son of nationalist Robert Mugabe, which resulted in him being treated as a Very Important Person (VIP). He said:

The correct fact was that Geza’s elder brother was married to Mugabe’s sister. He would be chauffeured in limousines around Romania.

Machacha claimed that during a military operation in Mozambique, Geza tricked FRELIMO soldiers by intoxicating them before stealing the engines from their Scania trucks, which he then smuggled into Zimbabwe.

Geza was accused of raiding white commercial farmers’ cattle during the land reform and taking control of abattoirs, where he slaughtered the stolen cattle for sale.

Machacha also alleged that during the Chiadzwa diamond rush, Geza, who was appointed as Mbada Diamonds’ security officer, looted the diamonds.

The commissar suggested that Geza’s feud with President Mnangagwa started after he was disqualified from contesting the 2018 elections for the Sanyati constituency due to a pending rape case involving a local schoolgirl.

Given all these allegations, one might wonder how many of the surviving war veterans truly fought in the liberation struggle, as it seems that when a veteran falls out of favor with the party, they are often accused of not having participated in the war.

More: NewZimbabwe.com

Tags

Leave a Comment