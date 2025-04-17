ZCFU Launches Nationwide AI Programme To Boost Livestock Yields

This initiative’s aim is to directly address the persistent challenges faced by Zimbabwe’s livestock farmers, particularly in communal areas, where low productivity has hindered growth for over a decade.

Our national cattle herd has not recorded significant growth, hovering between at five million to 5,5 million beef herd for at least the last 10 years as an example.

While we acknowledge that recurring droughts and disease outbreaks have undeniably played a role in this stagnation, there has been an untapped opportunity to empower communal farmers by helping them transition from subsistence practices to commercially viable livestock production.

Munakandafa added that the artificial insemination programme aims to improve the genetic quality of existing cattle and goat herds, thereby increasing productivity, sustainability, and profitability for rural communities.

The initiative will introduce superior breeds, including Brahman, Boran, and Beefmaster for cattle, as well as Boer and Saanen for goats. These breeds are renowned for their faster growth rates, higher meat and milk yields, and greater resilience to climate change.

Farmers will receive both online and hands-on training covering artificial insemination techniques, livestock management, breeding cycles, and fodder production, ensuring that technology is supported by knowledge and best practices.

