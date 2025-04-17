ZIFA Secures US$10,000 Sponsorship Deal for Women’s Premier Soccer League
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has secured a US$10,000 sponsorship deal with Ponera Construction in support of the 2025 Zimbabwe Women’s Premier Soccer League (ZWPSL).
ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi welcomed the partnership, describing it as a significant step forward for the development of women’s football in the country. Said Magwizi:
We are excited by the prospects of the relationships we are building in women’s football.Feedback
We celebrate the partnership that is being born today between women’s football and Ponera Construction, who have come in at the correct time.
We are looking forward to building stronger relationships across Zimbabwe’s corporate sector and beyond because it is one of the pillars – football transforming – that will create more value for footballers in Zimbabwe.
ZWPSL chairperson Theresa Maguraushe expressed gratitude for the sponsorship, and said the US$10,000 would be primarily allocated to cover the costs of match officials for the first two matchdays of the 2025 season.
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals