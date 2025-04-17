ZIFA Secures US$10,000 Sponsorship Deal for Women’s Premier Soccer League

We celebrate the partnership that is being born today between women’s football and Ponera Construction, who have come in at the correct time.

We are looking forward to building stronger relationships across Zimbabwe’s corporate sector and beyond because it is one of the pillars – football transforming – that will create more value for footballers in Zimbabwe.

ZWPSL chairperson Theresa Maguraushe expressed gratitude for the sponsorship, and said the US$10,000 would be primarily allocated to cover the costs of match officials for the first two matchdays of the 2025 season.

Tags

Leave a Comment