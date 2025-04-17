Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeHealth

Zimbabwe Recalls Faulty Indian-Manufactured High Blood Pressure Drug

11 minutes agoThu, 17 Apr 2025 19:23:53 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Zimbabwe Recalls Faulty Indian-Manufactured High Blood Pressure Drug

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has recalled a batch of medication from the market due to non-compliance with quality standards.

In a statement released on Thursday, 17 April, MCAZ identified the recalled drug as Torrent Captopril 25mg tablets, manufactured by Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd in India.

MCAZ Director General, Richard Rukwata, urged all licensed pharmaceutical wholesalers, pharmacies, public and private clinics, and hospitals to quarantine and cease distribution of the affected batch, Batch No. B520K001. The statement reads:

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is recalling units of Torrent Captopril 25mg Tablets manufactured by Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, India.

The reported batch of Captopril 25mg tablets is being recalled because an out of specification (OOS) in the limit of Captopril disulfide (OOS No: OOS/BST/25/004).

Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel
wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b

 

Non-compliance with specifications of product quality may result in loss of function and harm to the patient.

The Authority would like to draw attention of all licensed wholesalers, pharmacies, public and private clinics and hospitals that they should quarantine any of the affected units of the reported product and cooperate with Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd and local distributors of the product in Zimbabwe during the recall process.

The general public who might have purchased same reported batch are advised to return the product to the pharmacy where they obtained the medicine.

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Hypertension

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback