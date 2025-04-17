Zimbabwe Recalls Faulty Indian-Manufactured High Blood Pressure Drug

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is recalling units of Torrent Captopril 25mg Tablets manufactured by Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, India.

The reported batch of Captopril 25mg tablets is being recalled because an out of specification (OOS) in the limit of Captopril disulfide (OOS No: OOS/BST/25/004).

Non-compliance with specifications of product quality may result in loss of function and harm to the patient.

The Authority would like to draw attention of all licensed wholesalers, pharmacies, public and private clinics and hospitals that they should quarantine any of the affected units of the reported product and cooperate with Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd and local distributors of the product in Zimbabwe during the recall process.

The general public who might have purchased same reported batch are advised to return the product to the pharmacy where they obtained the medicine.