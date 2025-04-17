Zimbabwean Man Gets 110-Year Sentence In South Africa For Prison Break, Firearms, Rhino Poaching, Rape And Kidnapping
A 54-year-old Zimbabwean fugitive, Thomas Chauke, also known as Sazu Nkambuya, has been sentenced to 110 years in prison by the Makhanda High Court in South Africa for a string of serious crimes, including rhino poaching, escaping custody, and illegal possession of firearms.
Chauke pleaded guilty to six counts of rhino poaching and wildlife-related offences, as well as three counts of escaping lawful custody. His conviction followed a comprehensive investigation by the SAPS Stock Theft and Endangered Species (STES) Unit.
According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Mukhathi, Chauke was a highly sought-after fugitive, linked to numerous violent crimes across Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and North West provinces. These included cases of armed robbery, rape, and kidnapping.
Before his escape, Chauke was serving five life sentences at Kgosi Mampuru Prison for previous serious offences. He escaped on December 9, 2020, prompting a nationwide manhunt.
He was rearrested on March 25, 2024, by the Modimolle STES Unit, after being found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
Further investigation revealed his involvement in more criminal activities, including rhino poaching and firearm offences across multiple provinces.
To build a strong case, the STES team worked closely with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to merge dockets from various provinces, leading to a successful prosecution.
Lieutenant Colonel Mukhathi praised the STES team’s efforts, saying they remain committed to protecting both wildlife and the public by bringing dangerous criminals to justice.
More: IOL