Zimbabwean Man Gets 110-Year Sentence In South Africa For Prison Break, Firearms, Rhino Poaching, Rape And Kidnapping

42 minutes ago Thu, 17 Apr 2025 05:50:46 GMT

A 54-year-old Zimbabwean fugitive, Thomas Chauke, also known as Sazu Nkambuya, has been sentenced to 110 years in prison by the Makhanda High Court in South Africa for a string of serious crimes, including rhino poaching, escaping custody, and illegal possession of firearms.

Chauke pleaded guilty to six counts of rhino poaching and wildlife-related offences, as well as three counts of escaping lawful custody. His conviction followed a comprehensive investigation by the SAPS Stock Theft and Endangered Species (STES) Unit.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Mukhathi, Chauke was a highly sought-after fugitive, linked to numerous violent crimes across Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and North West provinces. These included cases of armed robbery, rape, and kidnapping.

