Farmers Urged To Preserve Tobacco Value Through Proper Handling
The Zimbabwe Tobacco Growers Association (ZTGA) has urged farmers to adopt best production practices, particularly in the reaping, curing, and grading of tobacco to maximise their returns from the golden leaf.
ZTGA president George Seremwe emphasized the importance of maintaining the quality and market value of the crop, warning that poor handling could lead to significant financial losses. He said:
In terms of curing and grading of tobacco, there are some gaps affecting our farmers. We urgently need refresher courses for our new farmers to stay abreast with best standards as required. If done well, farmers will get better prices for their produce.Feedback
Kutsaga Chief Executive Officer Frank Magama described curing as the cornerstone of flue-cured tobacco production. Said Magama:
When done properly, it enhances the flavour, aroma and colour, attributes that define grade and market value.
In fact, up to 75% of a leaf’s price is based on colour alone.
He said farmers should adhere to standard curing procedures, which typically span seven to eight days.
The process begins with the colouring stage at temperatures between 30°C and 35°C, followed by moisture loss and colour fixing.
It then advances to lamina drying at 50°C to 60°C, and finally to midrib drying at 61°C to 71°C.
On the eighth day, the heat is turned off to allow moisture to re-enter the leaf, conditioning it for handling and storage. Added Magama:
Colouring must be followed by timely colour fixing and drying to preserve quality. We encourage farmers to monitor barn conditions closely and avoid over-curing, which leads to leaf breakage or mould…
Tobacco is a high-value crop when treated with care. The quality you put in is the value you get out. From reaping to curing and grading — every step matters
After curing, attention turns to grading, which is determined by leaf position, quality, colour, and the presence of any defects.
