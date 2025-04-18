Six Killed In Head-On Collision Near Karoi

1 hour ago Fri, 18 Apr 2025 06:31:15 GMT

Six people were killed in a road traffic accident, which occurred on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at around 11:30 AM at the 214 km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road.

In a brief statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said that a haulage Truck with no passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Nissan NV 150 vehicle with five passengers on board.

The bodies of the victims have since been transported to Karoi Hospital Mortuary, where post-mortem examinations will be conducted.

Feedback