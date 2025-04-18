Pindula|Search Pindula
Six Killed In Head-On Collision Near Karoi

1 hour agoFri, 18 Apr 2025 06:31:15 GMT
Six people were killed in a road traffic accident, which occurred on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at around 11:30 AM at the 214 km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road.

In a brief statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said that a haulage Truck with no passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Nissan NV 150 vehicle with five passengers on board.

The bodies of the victims have since been transported to Karoi Hospital Mortuary, where post-mortem examinations will be conducted.

Police said further details, including the identities of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding the crash, will be released in due course as investigations progress.

Harare-Chirundu RoadHarare-Chirundu Road AccidentKaroi Accident

