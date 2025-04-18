Pindula|Search Pindula
Three 31 March Protesters Freed On US$100 Bail Each After High Court Appeal

37 minutes agoFri, 18 Apr 2025 10:07:33 GMT


High Court judge Justice Lucy Mungwari has granted bail on appeal to three of the 98 suspects arrested on March 31 for allegedly staging an unsanctioned protest demanding President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s resignation.

Justice Mungwari released Moreblessing Nkomo, Jenifer Chimange and Sthabile Maduve on US$100 bail each after determining no justification for their continued detention. The judge ruled:

Whereupon, after reading documents filed of record and hearing counsel, it is ordered that -The appeal is allowed.

The ruling by Magistrate Ruth Moyo handed down on the 4th of April 2025 refusing the appellants bail pending trial be and is hereby set aside in its entirety.

The appellants be and are hereby admitted to bail on the following conditions: Each Appellant is to pay US$100 to the Clerk of Court.

Mungwari also ordered the three to remain at their current addresses as part of their bail conditions.

The trio, represented by their lawyer Douglas Coltart from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, is facing charges of public violence.

They were arrested at the Copacabana bus terminus in central Harare, separately from the other 95 individuals who remain in custody after being denied bail due to concerns that their release could lead to public disorder.

More: NewZimbabwe.com

