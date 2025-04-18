Wolves Starlet Ethan Sutherland Chooses Zimbabwe Over Scotland

Sutherland made the switch after talks with ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi and Zimbabwe’s national team coach Michael Nees, who are currently in the UK trying to convince more players of Zimbabwean heritage to play for the national team, the Warriors.

Their campaign started in London, where they met with Sutherland and his family, and then continued to Birmingham.

They also plan to speak with two other promising young players, Liverpool’s Trey Nyoni and Chelsea’s Shumaira Mheuka.

Sutherland started his career at Scottish club St. Mirren before joining Wolves in the English Premier League.

While he hasn’t played for Wolves’ first team yet, he is part of their U21 squad and recently went on loan to Solihull Moors to gain more experience.

He played for Scotland’s U19 team last year, earning three appearances, but hasn’t played for the senior national team.

