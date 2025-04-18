ZDF Distances Itself From Retired Officer Arrested At University Protest

2 hours ago Fri, 18 Apr 2025 05:48:46 GMT

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) have distanced themselves from the actions of a retired officer who was among the lecturers arrested at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) earlier this week during a protest over salaries and working conditions.

Retired Group Captain Boncase Mwakorera, along with Professor Obvious Vengeyi (Religious Studies) and Dr. Desmond Ndedzu (Economics), was taken into custody after participating in the protest on campus.

Initial reports inaccurately described Mwakorera as an active member of the Air Force of Zimbabwe and the chair of the Department of Computer Science and Software Engineering at the Zimbabwe National Defence University.

