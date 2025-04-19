Bikita DDC Under Investigation For Using Official Vehicle As Pirate Taxi

The Ministry monitors the movement of our vehicles through use of log books where drivers have to log in and out when embarking on any journey and we expect the vehicle to be used exactly for that journey and purpose.

It is alleged that on 31 March 2025, at around 7:30 AM, Hadzirabwi passed through Masvingo while on his way to Nyika Growth Point.

While in Masvingo, at an authorised stop near the magistrates’ courts, Hadzirabwi is said to have picked up eight passengers—one sat in the front, while the other seven got into the back of the vehicle.

The passengers reportedly paid varying amounts for the trip, ranging from US$1 to US$3.

One passenger, said to be a Bikita Minerals employee who got off at the mine, allegedly paid US$6.

Hadzirabwi is accused of picking up and dropping off passengers along the route from Masvingo to Nyika Growth Point.

However, when contacted by the Masvingo Mirror, Hadzirabwi denied the allegations, insisting he did not use the government vehicle for pirate taxi operations.

