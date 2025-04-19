Family Of Zimbabwean Man Killed By Ugandan Alleges SA Police Cover-Up

South African police say the case is being handled by the Sandton Police Station under case number 138/04/2025.

But at Emmanuel’s funeral in Mashava, his brother said the family is very frustrated. He believes the police are dragging their feet and that important evidence, like Emmanuel’s clothes, has somehow gone missing. He said:

The police should be answerable because, from what I picked up when I talked to them, it seems they don’t want to arrest the suspect. The car which was used to kill him has not been impounded, and the person who was driving it is walking free. His clothes are missing, and they are acting like they don’t know the accused person. Why are they delaying? His body had no case number. Why is the Investigating Officer not arresting the driver who had the car? On the day in question, reports are that they had an altercation. We just want justice, and why are all the guys who were at the scene not questioned? Why is the girlfriend not being arrested?

He added that the family believes the police might have tried to cover up or tamper with the case file. He said:

The body was identified, but they were trying to hide the docket. We went to the scene, the following day, the police gave us the wrong case number, 130 instead of 138. I then made a follow-up and got the correct docket. The clothes he was wearing at the time cannot be found. We are demanding answers from them. On his death certificate, there was no case number of murder, there are many loopholes.

The victim’s brother also said that a SAPS officer has been trying to stop them from speaking out. He said:

We went to look for footage, and the police officer is threatening us not to circulate the details. He didn’t want it to be circulated, and he told us to keep the issue private. His businesses are working normally, and the girlfriend is still talking to the suspect. These two guys from Uganda, who were at the scene, are walking free.

According to SAPS, Emmanuel was hit twice by a Ford Ranger, which then ran over him several more times. He is survived by his wife and child.

