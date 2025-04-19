FC Platinum Beat Simba Bhora In Penalty Shootout To Lift 2025 Uhuru Cup
FC Platinum lifted their third Uhuru Cup title after beating Simba Bhora 3–0 in a penalty shootout at Nembudziya Growth Point in Gokwe on Friday, 18 April 2025.
The match only kicked off at 5:30 PM and lasted just 15 minutes because the pitch was waterlogged and it was starting to get dark. After that, they went straight to penalties, where FC Platinum came out on top.
Misheck Ngwenya, Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, and Thubelihle Jubane all scored their spot-kicks, while Simba Bhora’s first three attempts missed the target.
FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza said the match wasn’t about winning, but about celebrating Independence Day. Said Mapeza:
It was nice to be here. It’s good for the people of Gokwe, it motivates the youngsters who watched us play.
We came here to play. Zimbabwe has turned 45, and that was the most important thing.
For the first time ever, women’s football was part of the Independence Cup celebrations in 2025. Herentals Queens made history by beating Black Rhinos on Thursday.
In Bulawayo, Chicken Inn were crowned champions of the Bulawayo Province Independence Cup after a hard-fought 1–0 win over Highlanders on Friday.
Meanwhile, Ngezi Platinum cruised to a 3–0 victory over Mwos during the Mashonaland West Independence Day celebrations held at Uhuru Nakazi in Chegutu yesterday
More: The Herald