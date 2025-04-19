FC Platinum Beat Simba Bhora In Penalty Shootout To Lift 2025 Uhuru Cup

7 minutes ago Sat, 19 Apr 2025 05:28:06 GMT

FC Platinum lifted their third Uhuru Cup title after beating Simba Bhora 3–0 in a penalty shootout at Nembudziya Growth Point in Gokwe on Friday, 18 April 2025.

The match only kicked off at 5:30 PM and lasted just 15 minutes because the pitch was waterlogged and it was starting to get dark. After that, they went straight to penalties, where FC Platinum came out on top.

Misheck Ngwenya, Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, and Thubelihle Jubane all scored their spot-kicks, while Simba Bhora’s first three attempts missed the target.

