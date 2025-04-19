Four Killed, Seven Injured As Kombi Burst Tyre Along Gweru-Zvishavane Road

4 hours ago Sat, 19 Apr 2025 09:21:08 GMT

Four people have lost their lives and seven others were injured in a tragic road traffic accident along the Gweru-Zvishavane Road on the morning of 17 April 2025.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed that the crash occurred at around 8:30 AM, approximately 20 kilometres outside Gweru.

A Toyota Ragius ACE omnibus reportedly suffered a right rear tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle overturned before coming to rest upright.

