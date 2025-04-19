Four Killed, Seven Injured As Kombi Burst Tyre Along Gweru-Zvishavane Road
Four people have lost their lives and seven others were injured in a tragic road traffic accident along the Gweru-Zvishavane Road on the morning of 17 April 2025.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed that the crash occurred at around 8:30 AM, approximately 20 kilometres outside Gweru.
A Toyota Ragius ACE omnibus reportedly suffered a right rear tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle overturned before coming to rest upright.
The deceased were transported to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations. The injured were admitted to the same hospital for treatment.
In the wake of the incident, the ZRP has urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads, particularly as many Zimbabweans return home following Independence and Easter celebrations.
Police highlighted the added risks posed by recent wet weather conditions and called on drivers to remain vigilant, obey all traffic regulations, and prioritise safety to prevent further loss of life.