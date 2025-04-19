Gwanda Train Collision Happened On Privately Owned Line - NRZ
The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) says the two trains that collided near Gwanda on Friday, April 18, 2025, were not theirs, and the railway line where the accident happened is privately owned.
In a statement on Saturday, April 19, NRZ said the trains involved belong to private companies, Beitbridge Bulawayo Railways (BBR) and Rovos Rail, which run their own operations and are not managed by NRZ. The statement reads:
The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) was informed that a head-on collision occurred between a Beitbridge Bulawayo Railways (BBR) goods train and a Rovos Rail tourism train at Antenior siding on 18 April 2025. Eighteen (18) people sustained injuries in the incident; there were no fatalities reported.Feedback
The injured were transported to Gwanda General and Mater Dei Hospitals. As NRZ awaits the official investigation report from BBR regarding the cause and circumstances of the accident, it also wishes to correct recent social media inaccuracies:
- Beitbridge Bulawayo Railways (BBR) and Rovos Rail are private companies that operate independently of the NRZ. The railway line at Antenior siding is also privately owned and NRZ does not control the operation or movement of trains upon it.
- Advocate Mike Madiro is the Chairperson of the National Railways of Zimbabwe Board, and does not sit on BBR’s board. BBR has its own management and board responsible for its affairs.
The National Railways of Zimbabwe extends its thoughts and well wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured in this incident.
