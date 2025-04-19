Gwanda Train Collision Happened On Privately Owned Line - NRZ

4 hours ago Sat, 19 Apr 2025 08:47:24 GMT

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) says the two trains that collided near Gwanda on Friday, April 18, 2025, were not theirs, and the railway line where the accident happened is privately owned.

In a statement on Saturday, April 19, NRZ said the trains involved belong to private companies, Beitbridge Bulawayo Railways (BBR) and Rovos Rail, which run their own operations and are not managed by NRZ. The statement reads: