Mahere Grills Government Over "Bogus Stadium" For Independence Celebrations

Mahere also pressed for clarity on the quality of the construction, asking why the minister had claimed the stadium would meet the “highest standards” when images and reports from the event told a different story—one of poor planning and substandard facilities.

Mahere demanded answers on how much public money was spent on the so-called stadium, and who was contracted to build it.

She highlighted the installation of bucket seats that reportedly sank into the mud and couldn’t be used, raising concerns over whether a proper public tender process was followed.

“Is the government going to recover the money it spent, or was this just another excuse to loot public funds?” she asked, drawing comparisons with the Gwanda Solar Project, where businessman Wicknell Chivayo was allegedly paid millions for work that never materialised.

In a direct challenge to Mangwana and the government, Mahere asked, “Are you proud of what you did yesterday? What image did you paint of Zimbabwe at 45? Do you think any nation looks at your nonsense and says, we want to be like that?”

