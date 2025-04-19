Three Miners Die After Falling 45 Metres In Mazowe Mine Shaft

2 hours ago Sat, 19 Apr 2025 05:36:52 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have confirmed a tragic mining accident that happened at Starlake Claim in Jumbo Mine, Mazowe, on Wednesday, 17 April 2025.

In a brief statement issued on April 18, the ZRP said three people lost their lives when the rope of an electric hoist they were using snapped as they were being lifted out of a mine shaft.

The break caused them to fall around 45 metres back down into the shaft. The statement reads:

