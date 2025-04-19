TIMB And ZRP Raid Tobacco Black Market In Southerton And Lochinvar

We are cracking down on illegal tobacco activities — including side marketing, unlicensed trade, and buying of self-funded or contract tobacco outside approved channels.

A strong message to all: We are serious about enforcing the law. Offenders will be brought to book.

TIMB said its inspectors uncovered two corruption scams within 48 hours at the Tobacco Sales Floors.

The tobacco board said the busts are part of ongoing efforts to stop illegal activities that hurt fair trading and take advantage of struggling tobacco farmers. It added:

Their strategy was to solicit bribes from unsuspecting farmers, offering them favourable auction outcomes in return. After paying the requested amount, part of the money was passed to a checker representing one of the merchants, while another portion was handed over to an outside trader who would later purchase the manipulated bales at a lower cost.

TIMB’s acting chief executive, Emmanuel Matsvaire, repeated the board’s strong stance against corruption, saying they have zero tolerance for it. He told NewsDay:

We are determined to uphold transparency, fairness and integrity in the tobacco marketing system through vigilant enforcement by our Inspectorate Unit. The industry must be protected from those who seek to exploit farmers and compromise the integrity of our systems. Farmers and stakeholders are encouraged to stay vigilant and report any illegal activities to TIMB or law enforcement officials.

