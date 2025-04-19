Tourists Injured As Trains Collide In Zimbabwe

There were no injuries in terms of the guests that we are aware of.

But a local rail worker, who asked not to be named as they weren’t authorised to speak to the media, said 18 people had been injured in total.

According to the worker, 14 of them were taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital, while another four were admitted to Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.

They didn’t say how many of the injured were passengers or staff, or whether anyone on the freight train was hurt.

Photos shared on social media showed rescue teams carrying a man on a stretcher through a gap in the wreckage’s twisted roof.

The crash happened in the southern Zimbabwean town of Gwanda and involved the Rovos Rail train and a freight train run by the Beitbridge Bulawayo Railway.

Maclean also said there were at least 47 tourists on board the Rovos Rail train at the time of the crash.

It’s still not clear what caused the accident.

