Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeGeneral

Trains In Gwanda Collision Were Not Ours, Says NRZ

1 hour agoSat, 19 Apr 2025 05:51:41 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Trains In Gwanda Collision Were Not Ours, Says NRZ

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has said that neither of the two trains involved in the crash in Gwanda on 18 April 2025 belongs to them.

In a statement released on Friday, NRZ explained that both trains were privately operated, so they are not in a position to speak on behalf of the companies involved. It said:

We have been inundated with inquiries concerning the collision of two trains in Gwanda today. We inform the nation that NRZ does not operate on that line as it is privately controlled.

More so, the two trains are privately operated therefore have no mandate to speak on behalf of the organisations involved. 

However, we join the nation in wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel
wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b

 

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have confirmed that the accident happened in the morning at the 132-kilometre mark along the Bulawayo–Beitbridge railway line.

According to the police, 13 people were injured when a goods train and a passenger train collided head-on. 

The passenger train had 47 passengers and 31 crew members on board at the time. The ZRP said:

The ZRP confirms a railway line accident which occurred on 18/04/25 at around 0615 hours at the 132 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge railway line.

13 people were injured when a goods train was involved in a head-on collision with a passenger train with 47 passengers and 31 staff members on board.

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

NRZTrainTrain AccidentTrain CollisionBeitbridge Bulawayo RailwayRovos Rail

18 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback