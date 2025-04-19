Trains In Gwanda Collision Were Not Ours, Says NRZ
The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has said that neither of the two trains involved in the crash in Gwanda on 18 April 2025 belongs to them.
In a statement released on Friday, NRZ explained that both trains were privately operated, so they are not in a position to speak on behalf of the companies involved. It said:
We have been inundated with inquiries concerning the collision of two trains in Gwanda today. We inform the nation that NRZ does not operate on that line as it is privately controlled.Feedback
More so, the two trains are privately operated therefore have no mandate to speak on behalf of the organisations involved.
However, we join the nation in wishing those injured a speedy recovery.
Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have confirmed that the accident happened in the morning at the 132-kilometre mark along the Bulawayo–Beitbridge railway line.
According to the police, 13 people were injured when a goods train and a passenger train collided head-on.
The passenger train had 47 passengers and 31 crew members on board at the time. The ZRP said:
The ZRP confirms a railway line accident which occurred on 18/04/25 at around 0615 hours at the 132 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge railway line.
13 people were injured when a goods train was involved in a head-on collision with a passenger train with 47 passengers and 31 staff members on board.
Tags
18 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals