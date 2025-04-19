UZ Lecturers Want Court To Bar Police From Breaking Up Protests

3 hours ago Sat, 19 Apr 2025 10:29:20 GMT

Lecturers from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) have taken the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to the High Court, asking for an order to stop the police from interfering with their protests over low pay.

The lecturers are in dispute with the university and the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education over their current salaries of US$250. They’re demanding a raise to US$2,500 a month.

Last Wednesday, three lecturers were arrested while protesting at the university but were released the next day after paying US$15 fines.

