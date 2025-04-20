Comedian And Actor “Marabha” Dies After Long Illness
Comedian and actor Charles Mapalume, widely known in entertainment circles as “Marabha”, has died following a prolonged illness.
Marabha, who was renowned for captivating audiences through street theatre, passed away at a local hospital on the morning of Saturday, 19 April 2025.
His colleague, Tafadzwa Ben, popularly known as Shugeta, confirmed the news to ZBC News, adding that the country has lost a talented performer and one of the pioneers of street theatre in Zimbabwe. Said Shugeta:
He had been ill for a few years now. It got better for a while until two weeks ago when he was admitted in hospital.
We then lost him this morning (Saturday). Marabha was a very talented comedian and one of the pioneers of Zimbabwean street theatre.
Marabha was one of the trailblazers of Zimbabwean comedy, rising to fame alongside his peers Freddy Manjalima, known as Kapfupi, and the late Blessing Vingirai, known as Bonjisi.