Comedian And Actor “Marabha” Dies After Long Illness

5 minutes ago Sun, 20 Apr 2025 07:50:31 GMT

Comedian and actor Charles Mapalume, widely known in entertainment circles as “Marabha”, has died following a prolonged illness.

Marabha, who was renowned for captivating audiences through street theatre, passed away at a local hospital on the morning of Saturday, 19 April 2025.

His colleague, Tafadzwa Ben, popularly known as Shugeta, confirmed the news to ZBC News, adding that the country has lost a talented performer and one of the pioneers of street theatre in Zimbabwe. Said Shugeta:

Feedback