Geza Renews Push Against Mnangagwa With Call For Two-Day National Shutdown

Geza, who is also known by the nickname “Bombshell,” is currently wanted by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on several charges, including theft, undermining the authority of the President, and inciting public violence.

His latest call for a shutdown came just hours after President Mnangagwa, in his Independence Day speech on 18 April in Gokwe, warned against using social media to incite unrest.

Despite that, Geza went online yesterday, urging Zimbabweans to “send a strong message to Mnangagwa” by shutting down the country for two days. Said Geza:

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the 22nd and 23rd of April 2025, everyone must stay home. We must shut down Zimbabwe completely. This is to send a strong message to Mnangagwa and his “zvigananda”. Shops and industries will not open, and kombis will be parked. The police will not teargas you, but if they ever come to you, you have the right to defend yourselves.

Geza also said that with Mnangagwa controlling state institutions and protests being banned, staying home has become a powerful way to push back. He said:

Mnangagwa has taken control of the judiciary and shut down Parliament at his own discretion. Zimbabwe stands out as the only country where public demonstrations are effectively banned, so we have discovered that staying at home is one of the few powerful tools we still have to make our voices heard. I am pleading with you to stay home, I know it is hard considering we are living from hand to mouth. So, fellow Zimbabweans, we are staying away to force Mnangagwa to step down.

Geza has faced backlash since the 31 March protests, with some accusing him of not doing anything to help those who were arrested in Harare after reportedly taking part in a flash protest sparked by his call.

