Silent Killer Pulls Out Of UK Gig After "Dream" About Plane Explosion

44 minutes ago Sun, 20 Apr 2025 08:27:58 GMT

Zimdancehall artist Silent Killer, real name Jimmy Mudereri, pulled out of a flight to the UK for a show, claiming he had a dream the plane was going to “explode.”

The controversial chanter, known for his hit “Hatitongwi neMasalad,” reportedly got cold feet just before boarding his flight at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare.

Speaking at a press conference, promoter Fred Matenga from Y2K Promotions said Silent Killer had already checked in along with the rest of the crew but suddenly turned around and headed back to his car for no clear reason.

Feedback