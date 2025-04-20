Silent Killer Pulls Out Of UK Gig After "Dream" About Plane Explosion
Zimdancehall artist Silent Killer, real name Jimmy Mudereri, pulled out of a flight to the UK for a show, claiming he had a dream the plane was going to “explode.”
The controversial chanter, known for his hit “Hatitongwi neMasalad,” reportedly got cold feet just before boarding his flight at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare.
Speaking at a press conference, promoter Fred Matenga from Y2K Promotions said Silent Killer had already checked in along with the rest of the crew but suddenly turned around and headed back to his car for no clear reason.
The artist, who has often made headlines for alleged drug use and unprofessional behaviour, was booked on another flight later that evening, with the promoters forking out an extra US$1,500 for the ticket.
But once again, he bailed at the last minute – this time reportedly locking himself in an airport toilet to avoid being persuaded to get on the plane. Said Matenga:
Silent Killer refused to board a UK-bound flight because he had a dream it would explode. He locked himself in the airport toilet.
Silent Killer was set to perform alongside some of Zimbabwe’s top artists, including Alick Macheso and Mambo Dhuterere, at the SAMA Festival UK 2025 in Leicester on Saturday.
